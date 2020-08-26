ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman wants drivers cutting through her neighborhood on Hurd Avenue to slow down.

What You Need To Know Linda Wiggins is concerned that drivers use Hurd Avenue



She says traffic has increased



County says it will conduct a traffic study on the road





For more Traffic Inbox News, go here

Linda Wiggins says drivers will try to avoid the stoplight at Conway Road and Lake Margaret Drive and instead cut through on Hurd Avenue.

“Almost all the cars that are on this road are using it as a cut-through,” said Wiggins. “And you can tell they’re doing it because if they don’t turn down one of these three streets, they’re cutting through.”

Wiggins says plenty of people cross Hurd Avenue to use the sidewalk, get to the church, or the middle school around the corner.

“When they’re going too fast, that’s the problem,” said Wiggins. “If they would just use the speed limit that would be nice.”

Orange County’s Traffic Engineering Division plans to conduct a study on Hurd Avenue.

“Depending on the outcome of that study, there are different strategies that can be used to aid in calming the traffic such as the use of speed humps/speed tables, additional signage, and pavement markings, and the use of small traffic diverter islands,” says Jerald Marks Jr., a project manager for Orange County’s Traffic Engineering Division.

Wiggins hopes it helps.

“I’m sure people would skip this street if they had to slow down to get through it,” she says.

The study will also be shared with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to let them know when speeding is most prevalent.