ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mark Sears gets up earlier than he'd like to beat the traffic on Lake Underhill Road.

"Traveling that area, I try as much as possible to get out around 7 or 7:30 so I don’t hit it," said Sears.

Being on Lake Underhill, especially between Alafaya Trail and Woodbury Road, means backups and delays, he says.

What should be a three to five minute drive, Sears says, can take four times that amount of time.

“I don’t know if they can widen the street or what, I don’t think they planned for the influx of people we’ve had over the past 20 or 30 years here,” he said.

Orange County spokesperson Kelly Finkelstein says the county is aware of the traffic challenges.

“Constrained roads such as Lake Underhill Road and Alafaya Trail were considered in the transportation sales tax initiative by setting a budget for intersection improvements and the use of advanced traffic signal technology to improve travel time delays, if the sales tax would have passed by voters," said Finkelstein.

But due to the pandemic, that sales tax to fund transportation projects was postponed. Sears is hopeful funding eventually becomes available.

“Even though it is two lanes each way, they might need to come up with some innovative way to expand it, maybe a fly over or something,” Sears said.