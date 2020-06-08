PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Volusia County woman is demanding a green arrow light at a busy Port Orange intersection after she was almost hit.

Phoebe Belna uses the Nova Road and Madeline Avenue intersection often in Port Orange to get to the grocery store.

“I feel like I’m taking my life into my hands when I try to go down and make the turns,” Belna said.

Those turns are challenging, Belna says, because of on-coming traffic. One day, she was almost hit.

“I was inched out into the intersection, behind another vehicle that was trying to make the same turn, and when he made his turn I thought the coast was clear, but a car came whipping straight ahead, and I almost got into an accident,” she said.

That is why Belna wants directional arrow lights for both right and left turns off of Madeline Avenue.

“The Florida Department of Transportation completed a study in November on this intersection that included looking into this subject and evaluating safety at this location,” said FDOT’s Community Outreach Specialist Allison Colburn. “At this time, traffic levels do not warrant adding side street left turn arrows at this location. However, we understand the concerns, and FDOT will continue to monitor the traffic at the intersection to reevaluate the study’s findings should circumstances change.”

But without them, Belna is afraid she will have another close call.

“The cars in this lane, you just don’t know what’s going on, you have to count on them using your turning signal to be able to see what to do,” Belna said.