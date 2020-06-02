TITUSVILLE, Fla. — If Jerry Solomon has to turn south on U.S. 1 from South Street anymore, he might need to go to the chiropractor.

“You’ve got to crank your neck to look, or else,” said Solomon.

He says when he is on South Street and has to merge onto U.S. 1 southbound in Titusville, it is difficult.

“If you’re looking in your rearview mirror, you see what’s parallel to your vehicle. If you’re sitting at a 30 degree angle, you see that post instead, you don’t see what’s coming after you,” Solomon explained.

He is afraid he might get hit.

“It’s dangerous for me. I have a hard time seeing what’s coming,” he said.

But Solomon offers a solution to this problem: Just south of the intersection, there is a big area of road that is striped off.

In fact, Solomon bends the rules and uses that southbound striped off section to merge.

“I follow this and then I parallel U.S. 1 south for just a little ways so that I can see what’s coming behind me in my rearview mirror. It works really good,” Solomon told us.

The Florida Department of Transportation is looking into the issue.

“We have shared the viewer’s proposed recommendation with our traffic operations team,” said FDOT Community Outreach Specialist Mariam Ali. “Our engineers will do a full analysis, which includes evaluating the proposed recommendation, to determine the most efficient safety improvement that may be needed for the area.”

Solomon thinks an easy fix would solve the problem.

“I would like to see it just get repainted,” he said.