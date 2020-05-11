ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A warning that if nothing is done, seniors crossing a busy street in Orange Count, could get hurt.

At 68 years old, it is not always easy for Alan Hirschkorn to cross Old Goldenrod Road at Desoto Avenue.

“It's like walking at your own risk. Worrying about getting hit by a car,” Hirschkorn said.

It is the same issue for many at the Gulfstream Harbor 55-plus community, who want to get to the Lynx bus stop across the street.

“I got scared. I mean these cars don’t stop,” said Hirschkorn.

There is a sign that was installed to warn drivers to slow down for the turn. But Hirschkorn wants something more.

“I asked them to either put a traffic light here or a pedestrian walk with the amber bars,” he said.

But that does not look like that will happen.

“FDOT recently performed a Traffic Signal Warrant Analysis (November 2019), but it did not warrant … additional crossing enhancements,” FDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali commented in a statement. “However, FDOT did implement other signing improvements in the area. Our modal group is currently further evaluating the concerns to determine what else could be done, including coordinating with Lynx.”

So there is a chance the bus stop could be moved to keep seniors from crossing the street.

Hirschkorn just wants something to be done before someone gets hurt.