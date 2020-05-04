KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A driver is warning that the lack of stop signs could cause some big problems on a popular service road off of U.S. 192 in west Kissimmee.

Richard Crouch says the service road needs a stop sign

Richard Crouch says he likes to use the road between Westside Boulevard and Legacy Boulevard to get to the Twistee Treat after a day of shopping with his wife.

“My wife and I love to come and visit,” said Crouch, “but here behind me, this intersection, we come into, I don’t think it has been properly signed. There’s no stop signs for anybody to adhere to and it’s just a free-for-all it seems like. It’s not safe.”

Crouch says drivers from U.S. 192 enter on a connector road, but without stop signs on the service road, traffic could backup onto the highway.

He has even witnessed close calls.

“There was slamming of the brakes and probably some words, I couldn’t hear them from my car, but I have seen instances,” he said.

Crouch suggests stop signs be placed on the service road where it intersects with the U.S. 192-connector road. Other service roads in Osceola County have stop signs and warning signs telling drivers that traffic from U.S. 192 does not stop.

”The stop signs (in the east-west direction) that the constituent requested would be located on a privately owned and maintained road that is not within Osceola County’s jurisdiction,” explained Osceola County Communications Manager Krystal Diaz.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Randy Hodge with K & B Westside Investors LLC. He says he was surprised the county did not require any stop signs when approving the project.

“I will speak with property management to see what they can do,” Hodge said.