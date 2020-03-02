ORANGE COUNTY — An Orange County neighbor is hoping to shine a light on a big issue near her home.

Marta Esquivel Gonzalez says a lack of streetlights makes it dangerous to travel on Young Pine Road in east Orange County.

"It gets pitch black, honestly, you really can't even walk down the street, because it's just way too dark," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez would like to see street lighting on Young Pine Road, near Lamberton Boulevard, where she lives.

She does not risk it, but others go for a walk, jog or bike ride while it is dark. Gonzalez says it is not any safer for drivers.

"If you're not familiar with the area, you don't know that there is a ditch, that you could fall into it, there have been plenty of accidents," she said. "We've seen people being pulled out of there."

She has also had close calls with cars traveling head-on at her.

"Sometimes the cars don't see the median, so they go into oncoming traffic, and that's a concern. It's occurred to me a couple of times," Gonzalez told us.

However, getting something done could be a challenge.

"We've have had a lot of requests for additional lighting at/near this intersection from the HOA and it is noted within our Public Works department," stated Orange County Public Information Officer Despina McLaughlin in a message. "As of now, there is no funding available beyond the current program (The Roadway and Lighting Program) to light Young Pine Road."

If the lighting is not fixed soon, Gonzalez is concerned someone could be hurt, or even killed.

"It could get to that point," she said, "why wait for that when we could fix the problem now?"

McLaughlin stated that hypothetically, if the transportation sales tax were to pass later this year, then funding could become available to light Young Pine Road.