OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Across Central Florida, transportation leaders are trying to play catchup to the huge growth. Brian Freeman remembers when it was easy to drive on Osceola Parkway.

Brian Freeman remembers when Osceola Parkway was called Dark Boulevard

WRITE TO INBOX: Have a traffic question or concern that you want looked into? Fill out our form at mynews13.com/trafficinbox

"I guess cause I'm older I remember the days there wasn't much traffic. But you can't live in the past," Freeman said.

He remembers when Osceola Parkway was known as Dart Boulevard.

"It's frustrating because it was built as a good road, but I know they've built on it, but it's like they not kept up with the house building and shops," he said.

The county's huge growth has put stress on Osceola Parkway and its drivers.

Freeman says the big problem spots are where Osceola Parkway squeezes down to two lanes, heading west at Florida's Turnpike. Another bottleneck occurs traveling west just past Orange Blossom Trail.

"If I'm going to Old Town, I don't use Osceola Parkway at all, I go on the 417, it's a toll road," Freeman said.

He would like more lanes to keep traffic moving. However, that does not look like it will happen in the near future.

"Currently, there are no plans to widen Osceola Parkway, but we are doing an assessment of the operations in this segment of the roadway to see what we can do to help make the road flow better," said Krystal Diaz, a communications manager for Osceola County.

Freeman hopes that assessment leads to an easier commute, like it was when he first got here.

"When we moved here of course it was pre-internet. You never heard anyone using a car horn. Now you do all the time," he said.