TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The rise in commercial space companies has helped reinvigorate the Space Coast. However, a sign on the way to the Kennedy Space Center has some drivers confused, even longtime residents like Shirley Solomon.

She says EB State Road 405 is misleading near the U.S. 1 interchange

"I came here when I was just a child when my dad was a military officer," said Solomon.

Solomon says a sign on eastbound State Road 405 is misleading near the U.S. 1 interchange.

"On State Road 405 just before you approach U.S. 1, going on the overpass, there is a sign that says 'North,' but it's on the south side. So all of the new comers coming into the Cape to the visitor center are turning onto U.S. 1 south instead of straight across the overpass and going north. So it's very, very confusing," said Solomon.

Solomon, a realtor, says drivers who would have gone north to Titusville end up going south to Cocoa.

"I've had clients say, 'Why in the world send us south instead of north?" And I told them I'm terribly sorry but it has been that way for years and years."

If traveling east on State Road 405, drivers need to first pass the U.S. 1 south exit, cross the overpass and take the second right to get to U.S. 1 North and Titusville.

FDOT Communications Manager Steve Olson said the agency shared Solomon's concern with their engineers.

"Our traffic operations team is examining this in-depth with regard to ways that could improve driver guidance," said Olson.

"If they would put an arrow underneath the north showing it go east then they would be sending them in the right direction, and they would be able to make the proper turns," said Solomon.