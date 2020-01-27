ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You would be hard press to travel somewhere in Central Florida and not hit a construction zone.

Jefferson Crutchfield says he has had enough of lane closures, detours

FDOT says construction work is carefully scheduled

In this week's Traffic Inbox, Jefferson Crutchfield wanted us to find out if construction projects are coordinated in Central Florida.

"It occurred to me there is no way to get out of Orlando without driving through a major construction zone somewhere," said Crutchfield.

Crutchfield says to avoid I-4 Ultimate work he takes other roads. However, he finds work on those roads as well.

"There's construction on Sand Lake Road here that goes all the way back to Kirkman Road. And then there's construction on Kirkman Road that goes all the way up to Colonial and then John Young has construction down to the 528 and the 528 has construction all the way to Brevard County," he said.

Crutchfield has had enough of lane closures and detours.

"It would work as long as it was coordinated, so we don't cut off the major arteries of the Central Florida area all at once," he said.

FDOT Regional Communications Manager Steve Olson said, "Construction of a new road or additional lanes goes through careful planning and steps coordinated with the regional transportation planning organizations. FDOT coordinates construction around the needs of commuters and commerce, while maintaining a schedule that establishes a reasonable completion timetable, as well as high safety standards."

Crutchfield says there needs to better coordination, because he is fed up.

"It is frustrating and it's something unfortunately we've all gotten used to and I'm wondering if maybe the powers at be are pushing the envelope a little bit and playing off that frustration and just allowing things to get worse and worse," said Crutchfield. "Knowing that nobody is going to speak out about it, or step up and say, 'hey, it's really not right that we have all these roads closed at the same time.'"