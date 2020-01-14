ORLANDO, Fla. — A change in downtown Orlando due to the I-4 Ultimate project has Tara Molina concerned she is going to get hit.

Tara Molina says she has been in near crashes

Getting onto the I-4 from Hughey Avenue is dangerous, she says

Molina works downtown and everyday she travels on Hughey Avenue to get to Interstate 4 west, to head towards her home in St. Cloud.

"In the past month I've had at least 12 incidents where somebody almost hit me or wouldn't let me over when it's the proper way to merge before the sign actually hits," Molina explained.

The Hughey Avenue and South Street intersection is a popular spot, located in front of the Amway Center and the I-4 west entrance ramp.

After I-4 Ultimate work forced the closure of Hughey Avenue for more than a year, the street reopened last year with one left turn lane, one right turn lane, and just one center lane to enter I-4 west.

Molina says drivers will often use the right turn lane to cut over in the intersection to continue forward towards the I-4 ramp.

"I've had to hit my brakes, I've almost had the people behind me rear-end me, then I've had a couple people where they would cut in front of me and basically risk almost hitting the side border of the cement bar," she said.

Molina wrote in to the Traffic Inbox to get something done.

City of Orlando Traffic Engineering Division Manager Christopher Cairns agrees that it is a problem that can be seen daily.

"Transportation Engineering has asked the I-4 Ultimate team numerous times to restore two receiving lanes on the I-4 WB on ramp, which would allow for two through movements to be designated on Hughey Ave," Carins said in an email. "Last month the I-4 Ultimate contractor said they will provide two through movements as part of an upcoming Hughey Ave. shift. This could be implemented as early as January 2020."

FDOT tells us Hughey is currently in a temporary configuration and that plans all along were to restore I-4 access to the right lane.