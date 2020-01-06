ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida's growth means more strain on our roads and that can cause traffic bottlenecks, including on Boggy Creek Road near Lake Nona.

David Arias drives down Boggy Creek Road at least three times a week to check on his new home under construction.

"When I was doing research on it, it actually was deterring us from buying anything close to this area, because traffic was really bad and it will take me hours to get home," said Arias.

Congestion is a concern on Boggy Creek Road, especially during the morning and evening commute.

Just south of State Road 417, Boggy Creek Road goes from four lanes down to two.

"Usually when you have a lot of traffic coming in, that gets really hard sometimes to actually make the merge together," said Arias.

In November 2018 , Traffic Inbox reported that Orange County's INVEST program planned to widen Boggy Creek to four lanes from the Orange-Osceola County Line north to State Road 417.

Construction was supposed to have started by now, but it has not.

"Design is currently at 100 percent and the county is completing right-of-way acquisition. The project is fully funded and we anticipate starting construction this fiscal year," said Orange County spokesperson Kelly Finkelstein.

That cannot come soon enough for Arias as he closes on his new home this month.

"I was banging my head for the first couple of months, but then I got used to it, but it does get a little bit frustrating," he said.