ORLANDO, Fla. — John Pinto says it feels like the world is passing him by.

Motorist says most drivers don't heed 55 mph limit on SR 408

Since construction ended, he says limit "doesn't make sense anymore"

Expressway Authority says road is "not optimal for high travel speeds"

The Orange County resident drives on State Road 408 on the weekends with his wife to get to downtown Orlando. He travels at 55 mph, the speed limit — but he says he's the only one.

“It really hit me the other day when the Sheriff's Office passed me,” Pinto said.

That's why he wrote into our Traffic Inbox to ask why the speed limit isn't 65 or 70 mph between State Road 417 and Interstate 4 on S.R. 408.

“We understood (the) 55 (mph limit) when everything was under construction, but when all the cones were removed and the highway was four lanes, it just didn’t make any sense any more,” he said.

So we asked the Central Florida Expressway Authority to make sense of it all.

“The section of S.R. 408 between Goldenrod and Kirkman runs through the busy downtown corridor with interchanges and ramps that are fairly closely spaced together with vehicles accelerating, decelerating, and changing lanes — not optimal conditions for high travel speeds,” said Brian Hutchings, senior communications specialist with the Expressway Authority.

“The good news is that we are currently doing a speed study for this corridor to see if we can bump up the posted speed to 60 mph.”

Pinto will wait for that speed study to be finished before putting the pedal to the metal.

“I learned my lesson when I got my speeding ticket,” he said.

Hutchings said study should be completed by the end of January 2020, then it's up to the Florida Department of Transportation to decide whether to raise the speed limit.