ZELLWOOD, Fla. — It is not the kids, but the mom who dreads going to school all because of a dangerous intersection in Orange County.

Robbie Bain says making left on Jones Avenue is not safe

"You're taking your life into your hands," she says

To get Robbi Bain's four children to Zellwood Elementary School every morning, she has to make a left turn at State Road 441.

However, getting on to Jones Avenue is no easy feat.

"It gives us a lot of anxiety, you have to mentally prepare for it," said Bain.

Bain says this intersection's issues are cars not slowing down, it is often used by large trucks blocking the median and it is not perpendicular.

"You can't really make a left quickly, so you have to make sure you have a really long break," said Bain.

Bain has seen plenty of crashes, and even had some close calls of her own, which is why she wrote into our Traffic Inbox.

"Our engineers will do a review of this intersection, including reviewing the signal timing," said Sara Shepherd, a community outreach coordinator for the Florida Department of Transportation.

In the meantime, Bain and her husband are planning to start a petition to solve some of this intersection's issues before it is too late.

"You really feel like you're taking your life into your hands every morning trying to make a left hand turn to take your kids to school," Bain said.​