ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In this week’s Traffic Inbox, we spoke to Janell Smith, a seventh-generation Florida resident.

Janell has travelled through the Beachline interchange with State Road 520 her entire life, and she's just had enough with how she fears for her life every time she exits the Beachline to get onto SR-520 westbound.

Upon our visit, she couldn’t help but recall her family’s history with that interchange. She lives in Orlando but uses that interchange to get back and forth through the Christmas area.

"We've been going back through that interchange for a long time, even before the Beachline was there and before 520 was put in," Janell said.

The longtime Florida resident says her father still tells her stories of crossing over the interchange before there were cars everywhere.

"When he was a young boy, around 10, all drove a bunch of cattle from up in the Christmas area down to Cocoa and crossed the river,” Janell described. “So they came down Taylor Creek Road."

The Smiths claim blind spots reside on either side from the Beachline ramps onto SR-520. Combine that with a dip in the median and mix in very high speeds (the speed limit there is 55 miles per hour) and you have a dangerous combination.

"You've only got a few seconds to clear that intersection when you turn back to the west,” Janell said. “And opposing traffic that's coming towards, you can't see you either."

About 5,500 vehicles per day use the eastbound Beachline exit to SR- 520, and those drivers have to merge either left or right with over 18,000 vehicles that use that stretch of SR-520 with a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

The Florida Department of Transportation has not informed us of any impending construction or improvements to that interchange.

That being said, they have been extremely responsive to Janell's claims and have reached out to her to hear her concerns firsthand.

As for Janell, she thinks one small fix would go a long way toward making the area safer.

"If you could have a traffic light, because in that same place where I turn left on 520 to go back towards Taylor Creek Road, there's cars that are crossing coming on and off the Beeline,” Janell said. “So there's sort of this criss-cross. I'm going through the middle of that, plus you have opposing traffic that's moving quite rapidly."

Over the last few days, FDOT updated their response with this statement:

“We will conduct a review of safety and operations at this location, including screening traffic signal warrants, measuring intersection sight distance and reviewing the safety history. It generally takes around 60 days to complete one of these traffic studies, at which point we will inform you of our findings.”

