CENTRAL FLORIDA — Believe it or not, the way you are holding your steering wheel has changed.

Discover more Traffic Inbox here



Is it:

10 and 2

9 and 3

8 and 4

Which one is correct? That's the question.

So what better way to learn how to properly learn how to hold a steering wheel than by visiting a place that is constantly teaching new drivers how to drive?

I got my own lesson from the Florida Safety Council's Glenn Victor, who tells me that the 10 and 2 position is indeed outdated.

"That changed a few years back once air bags became as common as they are," said Victor.

The Florida Safety Council's instructors teach the 9 and 3 o'clock position which has your hands essentially at the midway point of the wheel.

"Think about that for a second," explained Victor. "You got your hands at the 10 and 2 o'clock position. Maybe somebody is wearing jewelry with sharp edges and people have suffered serious injuries."

Although he says that is the preferred way of holding the wheel, he also warns drivers to be familiar with the vehicles they are driving.

For example, some vehicles have side air bags. If that is the case, you may want to hold your hands a little lower, closer to the 8 and 4 o'clock position.

Victor also stressed that driving is a risk and while we cannot eliminate that risk, we can do certain things to help mitigate it.

"Instead of the 10 and 2 position, the 9 and 3 position will lessen the chance of hitting ourselves in the face and causing injuries with that air bag," said Victor.