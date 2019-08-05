BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Titusville viewer named Vinny Lee who lives off of U.S. 1 claims that an intersection outside of his residence is unnecessarily dangerous.

When Spectrum News 13 visited the intersection, we saw the allure that attracted Lee and his family to live there.

On one side of his residence, they have nothing but wildlife and beautiful ocean to look at.

It's the other side that's the problem, a frustrating traffic light just outside their door.

"Two years ago, that light was fine," explained Lee.

"But with the increased traffic flow we're seeing now on the Space Coast, that's something that should be reconsidered I believe," he continued.

What Lee is hoping will be reconsidered is the installation of a turn arrow from U.S. 1 onto Olmstead Drive, making a left from either direction.

His family claims to have seen several wrecks there in the past several months, all with a similar scenario.

"You try to make that turn and if you don't and you get hung out in the intersection and you get a red light and now there is no getting back," said Lee. "Now you're hung out there. You gotta go. You can't sit there."

Spectrum News 13 contacted the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and they said that a study was conducted there back in 2015 and it concluded that no changes should be made to the traffic signal.

However, upon our request, FDOT has agreed to perform another study and reevaluate the intersection.

As for Lee, he pointed out that most of the intersections in the surrounding area have that left turn arrow and doesn't understand why this one does not.

"I would just for them to reconsider putting that left turn arrow out there," said Lee. "For both directions of U.S. 1, I think it would be beneficial for everyone here."

That study is just step one and no timeline has been given yet when that may be completed.

In addition to doing a study here, on a side note related to the area, FDOT is working on a permit request just north of the this intersection where there could be potential access changes made.