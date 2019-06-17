APOPKA, Fla. — Olura Gardiner works so close to the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and McCormick Road in the Apopka area that she can hear them when it happens.

In the last year, there have been 11 wrecks; 5 with injuries

Orange County says a traffic light is needed

"(I hear) tires screeching and then crash!" she explained.

At that point, it becomes a bit of waiting game for Gardiner and her co-workers.

"We kind of back up from this side of the building and we try and make sure that we're not going to get hit," she said.

And wrecks certainly happen, with statistics backing that up.

Searching the intersection's crash history in the last year alone, 11 wrecks were reported and five of them did include injuries as well.

The area is not only dangerous for drivers, but Gardiner says for pedestrians as well. She remarked that there are lots of area kids are uncomfortable with crossing the street here.

"There was this boy who used to come in here and have us walk him across the street," Gardiner described.

Only one thing is needed for the area, she says, and that is a traffic light.

"Definitely a light! I agree 100 percent that they should put a light in here and probably a crosswalk," Gardiner said.

As it turns out, a "signal warrant study" was already conducted based on a resident request. After that study was completed, a signal was found to be warranted.

However, Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering stated that the intersection needs turn lanes as well and that along with the signal has been submitted to MetroPlan Orlando for future funding.

As for Gardiner, she shudders to think of what would happen if no action is taken soon.

"If nothing gets done soon, wrecks are going to keep happening and they are going to get worse," she said.

Thanks for your question.