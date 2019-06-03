DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Reekuh Wilson describes LPGA Boulevard just outside her home from Kilgore Drive in Daytona Beach as, "Scary. Very scary."

Up until about a year ago, LPGA Boulevard near Kilgore Street was quite different.

"Each lane one way that's it," said Wilson. "But we used to cut through and make a left from Kilgore Street but now you can't."

Since the widening, the option to turn left from Kilgore Road has been closed off, forcing drivers to turn right, frustrating the neighborhood.

"All my neighbors complain about that. All of them," said Wilson.

So what's the problem of eliminating that left turn onto LPGA Boulevard? Well, now you are forcing drivers to make a U-turn several hundred feet down the road at Jimmy Ann Drive and that is a maneuver that Wilson and several of her neighbors says makes them feel more uncomfortable than that left turn ever did.

"And that's like very dangerous because other cars … you can get smacked and stuff if you don't know who's going first," remarked Wilson.

Now Wilson and her neighbors want that left turn back.

Osceola County officials say that option is not on the table. Their policy when it comes to widening roads from two to four lanes is to eliminate most of the potential left turn conflicts. Kilgore Street was one of those conflict points.

And Kilgore Street will not be getting a traffic signal. County officials say Kilgore is too close to Derbyshire Road to get its own traffic signal.

In Volusia County, the policy is to at least spread traffic signals by a minimum of 620 feet. Kilgore Street is only 420 feet away from the Derbyshire Road intersection.

One other suggestion that Wilson and her neighbors would like to see is a traffic signal at the U-turn at Lee Mason Road.

The county has agreed to do a signal warrant study upon a Spectrum News 13 request to see if that is a possible option moving forward.

For the meantime, Wilson suggests that drivers mentally prepare themselves to make that U-turn.

"Here it comes. Just like that!" said Wilson as she gestured, nearly shielding her eyes with her hands.

