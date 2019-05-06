ORLANDO, Fla. — With I-4 Ultimate construction ramping up in the last several months that means changes are coming to your commute nearly on a weekly basis.

Driver says it can be dangerous to get on I-4 from Kaley Street

One person thinks a few of the recent changes are causing more headaches than they should.

Veronica Shaw says it is just too much. Not one, not two, but three ramps in close proximity to each other in downtown Orlando are facing changes.

These ramps are exits on Interstate 4 eastbound to South Street and State Road 408 and the entrance ramp from Kaley Street.

"It's frustrating as a driver to watch people cut in, because I like to be the patient one and wait back there, but when somebody is trying to cut in front of me, I don't want to let them because I've been waiting 20 minutes!" lamented Shaw.

Merging onto I-4 eastbound from Kaley Street can be difficult during peak times.

For that matter, so is exiting I-4 eastbound to State Road 408 and South Street, two exits that were recently merged into one

Shaw cannot seem to figure out why that ramp from Kaley Street still exists.

"I think it would be a little bit safer if the Kaley on-ramp wasn't there, because then you wouldn't have all these people trying to merge on," she said.

We were able to find out from I-4 Ultimate's Dave Parks that Shaw will in fact get her wish.

Later this month or early June, the eastbound entrance to I-4 from Kaley Street will permanently close and drivers will instead have to enter I-4 eastbound from Michigan Street, providing about a 1,000 more feet for drivers to merge onto I-4 before that South Street/408 exit.

As for Shaw, she thinks these changes are necessary because it is simply hard to trust other drivers to do the right thing.

"Everybody is trying to get home, everybody has a place to be. And it's just a matter of everybody being patient and I just think that's lacking," she says.