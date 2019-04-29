SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A sudden ramp leading from one major road to another on the way to Interstate 4 is causing some drivers to behave badly as Debbie Lacey, this week’s viewer, told Spectrum News 13 last week and she wants to know why it is such a hassle to get to Maitland Boulevard from U.S. 17/92.

Debbie Lacey says drivers are forced into a right lane

Number of wrecks in that area is 78, with 1 a fatal

Could changes be coming to that interchange? The answer is a little complicated.

Lacey's main complaint is when you are travelling southbound on U.S. 17/92 approaching Maitland Boulevard, eventually trying to connect with I-4.

She says that seemingly without warning, cars are forced into a right lane if they want to get onto Maitland Boulevard.

She says that this means on a daily basis, especially during peak times, cars are waiting until the last second to cut across traffic to get into that right lane.

This causes many wrecks, claims Lacey and she wants to know why more delineators or a more permanent road structure has not been installed to prevent the hazard.

Spectrum News 13 did a quick search of wrecks in the area and they have been plentiful just around the interchange. The total number of crashes were 78 in the last four years, one of which was even fatal.

FDOT stated that the pavement area separating the ramp traffic from the main travel lanes is in a clear zone, where the agency is unable to install traffic separators for safety concerns.

A "clear zone" intentionally offers open space for the safety of drivers in case of emergency.

FDOT did state, however, that there is a currently a project under construction on Maitland Boulevard itself from I-4 to Maitland Avenue that includes improvements at the Maitland Avenue and Maitland Boulevard intersection.

The hope there is that improvements at that intersection should help to ease congestion on the ramp from U.S. 17/92.

Thanks for your question!