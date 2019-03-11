KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In this week's Traffic Inbox, we visited a viewer in Osceola County last week who says there is a serious safety issue with the intersection just outside his own Kissimmee home.

Eric Lewis said that one day someone is going to get seriously hurt if nothing is done to fix a traffic signal that he says is confusing to drivers.

We went out to the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Isles of Bellalago Drive to look for ourselves.

When we spoke with Lewis, he described Pleasant Hill Road as a road that is busy enough without other challenges to make it worse.

"It's torture," Lewis said of driving Pleasant Hill Road during peak times. "It takes me 35 to 40 minutes to get from Orange Blossom Trail to this intersection here."

However, it is the intersection in front of his house that may be one of the most dangerous areas.

"In my opinion, the intersection needs a turn arrow, because everyone just shoots across when the light is green," suggested Lewis.

When the light turns green on Isles of Bellalago Drive turning onto Pleasant Hill Road, Lewis says drivers are confused as to who can go. That has him concerned for his family's safety.

"My daughter goes to school around here and she has to cross this intersection," he explained.

In the last year alone, we tallied 15 wrecks reported near the intersection and 10 of those involved injuries.

However, wrecks are a common occurrence on Pleasant Hill Road. The intersection just north at Bellalago Drive harbored eight wrecks with injuries last year.

That being said, will the light be changed the way Lewis wants it to be?

It is still too early to tell.

We reached out to Osceola County government last week and it said this was the first it was hearing from the community about the issue there.

However, it is now beginning the process of looking into the area per our request.

Lewis, a former native of South Florida, does not think the traffic near his home is that bad yet.

However, given it time and small problems at traffic lights in his opinion could be big problems.

"There's going to be some major accidents and some major injuries. And I think there has been too."

If you at home have a traffic issue or problem you want looked into or solved, head to www.mynews13.com/inbox and fill out the simple form.