ORLANDO, Fla. — In this week's Traffic Inbox, Gene Inger wrote in this week regarding some pesky potholes in the road on both Major Boulevard and Conroy Road near Kirkman Road.

Gene Inger said it would be expensive to repair his car

City of Orlando has repaired the potholes

Here is more Traffic Inbox

He said the "damage to cars' alignment is assured" if nothing gets done.

"This is not Chicago or New York," said Inger. "We don't have ice and salt and freezing issues. And I would think that this could be addressed more proactively."

Inger is a financial analyst who has lived in Orlando for the past five years. He sees Central Florida as the next area to have a significant boom in the state.

Unfortunately, he says that potholes are a frequent occurrence on both Conroy Road and Major Boulevard.

"I hit three or four within thirty seconds," Inger recalled a recent encounter. "And if the weather is bad, you can't see them. And if the weather is good, you're dodging them. And you have to hope that no one is in the other lane."

Inger was worried that run in would cost him a lot of money.

"I drive a Benz, but if I do a four-wheel alignment they charge me three or four hundred dollars for a wheel alignment," said Inger. "And if they break a wheel, those wheels are a $1,000 dollars apiece."

I spoke with the City of Orlando and per our request, their Streets and Stormwater team looked at the area this past week in an effort to make repairs.

And, lo and behold, when we visited Major Boulevard on Friday morning, we noticed the City hard at work filling in several of these road hazards.

The City also said it is important to note that some of the issues may not be actual potholes but instead delamination, where layers of the road surface are worn away. Those take longer to repair.

Additionally, in the next fiscal year, which starts October 1, both Major Boulevard and Conroy Road are planned for repaving.

Moving forward, the City is reminding residents that they recently added an online reporting tool so that anybody can report potholes.

Inger looks forward to the day when he does not have to worry about area road conditions affecting his car.

"You can break a wheel when you have low-profile, run-flat tires and you hit a pothole that's this deep. And I've hit a number of them," he said.