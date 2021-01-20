NATIONWIDE — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oaths on a bright, sunny Inauguration Day.

From political leaders to celebrities to average American citizens, many came out to watch Biden become the 46th president and Harris breaking a barrier by becoming the first woman and black and South Asian minority to ever become vice president.

These pictures captured history in the making during the 59th presidential inauguration.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible. She becomes the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role. (Spectrum News)

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden celebrate after they were sworn in on the 59th presidential inauguration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Associated Press)

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old inauguration poet, asked, "When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?" (Spectrum News)

"Before God and all of you, I give you my word that I will always level with you. I will defend the constitution. I'll defend our democracy. I'll defend America. … Together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity. Love and healing. Greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides us. A story that inspires us. A story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history. We met the moment. Democracy and hope, Truth and justice did not die on our watch, but thrived. America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world," said President Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th Commander-in-Chief. (Spectrum News)

Lady Gaga, a Grammy winner, sings the National Anthem during the 59th presidential inauguration on Wednesday. (Spectrum News)

Now former Vice President Mike Pence looks on as Joe Biden was sworn as the next Commander-in-Chief. Former Donald Trump refused to go to the 59th presidential inauguration. (Associated Press)

Grammy-Award winner Jennifer Lopez sings, "“This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful”. (Spectrum News)

Former President Barack Obama was there to see his former vice president take up the post that he had for eight years in the White House. (Spectrum News)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes the time to speak with former President Bill Clinton after the inauguration finished. (Spectrum News)

Award-winner Garth Brooks sings "Amazing Grace" at the inauguration. (Associated Press)

Many came out to see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take their oaths of office at the Capitol, where just two weeks previously, pro-Trump supporters stormed the grounds and building. (Associated Press)

The nation's Capitol was decorated with American flags as America and the world waited to see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take their oaths on Inauguration Day. (Spectrum News)