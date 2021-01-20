STATEWIDE — There is unprecedented security at the state and national levels ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, two weeks to the day after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI has warned of armed protests at every state Capitol building around Inauguration Day. More than 20,000 National Guard troops are staged in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated Florida's National Guard on Friday night to respond to any civil unrest. Sheriff’s deputies, police officers and highway patrol troopers statewide have been arriving in Tallahassee to back up Florida's Capitol Police.

"At the state level, it's really unprecedented," explained Dave Benson, a local threat assessment professional.

Benson is a retired diplomatic security special agent. He says a well-communicated contingency plan is key.

"Protecting security perimeters as being one of the first line of defenses is a challenge, and that’s why there has to be a coordinated effort and everybody has to understand their role throughout this process," he told Spectrum News.

Benson is also concerned about soft targets, those places beyond the heavy security presence.

"That would be true in the District of Columbia, that would certainly be true in Tallahassee and some of our major cities," he explained. "I promise you, our local law enforcement community is making the same types of preparations and contingency plans just in case."

Benson recommends these safety preparations go beyond Inauguration Day.

"This could very well be a marathon and not a sprint," he said. "This kind of potential insurrection may pop up in months and weeks to come, so we have to be prepared for that possibility."

Benson says he helped planned former President Bill Clinton’s inauguration during his time at the State Department.

He says the tight security then does not compare to the National Guard presence in D.C. now.