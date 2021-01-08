LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The former Bethlehem Steel site now has more funding to help transform it into a usable space.
The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded $2.7 million to the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation.
The money will go towards installing new water and sewer systems.
This grant will also be matched with $670,000 in local funds. This money and is also expected to help create 100 jobs and generate $18 million in private investment.
Over the last year, local leaders have discussed plans to revitalize the site with several new manufacturing facilities and a county-wide bicycle path.