LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The former Bethlehem Steel site now has more funding to help transform it into a usable space.

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded $2.7 million to the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation.

The money will go towards installing new water and sewer systems.

This grant will also be matched with $670,000 in local funds. This money and is also expected to help create 100 jobs and generate $18 million in private investment.

Over the last year, local leaders have discussed plans to revitalize the site with several new manufacturing facilities and a county-wide bicycle path.