SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Derek Spanfelner, general manager at Fish Friar in Syracuse, is combining his love for food and love of photography to spread the message of the business. So far, it's had a good impact. "I had a really beautiful photo, big lobster claw over the top the bubbling Mac and cheese that sort of thing and so we sold out of lobster Mac and cheese last Wednesday before we even opened," Spanfelner said.
Combining Passions for Photography and Food to Help a Restaurant Thrive
By Mike Kuehner Syracuse
PUBLISHED August 13, 2020 @4:29 PM
