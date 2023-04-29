We are talking about financial literacy this week on In Focus. JoDee Kenney was joined by Kimberly Wright, CPA and partner at BST & Co., for a look at some ways to prepare now for next year’s tax filing season. Wright said a lot of families did see their tax refunds fall short of last year’s, but changes to the tax code mean the return of the child tax credit. She also said families can put their tax refund to good use, by paying down debt or investing in home improvements that can boost resale value. With changes to tax credits and deductions happening so frequently, Wright said the best bet is to reach out to a tax expert to maximize that refund.

You can watch the full interview with Kimberly Wright in the video player above or on the Spectrum News App. And be sure to tune in for a look inside the biggest issues impacting upstate New York, on In Focus with JoDee Kenney — every Sunday on Spectrum News 1.