Alexa Alfaro and her brother, Matt, run Meat on the Street.
The Filipino restaurant, food truck and catering service cooks fresh foods and desserts.
"We grew up eating all of our dad's authentic Filipino recipes," Alexa Alfaro said.
She said Filipino cuisine relies on fresh ingredients. The restaurant minces its own garlic and mills its own pepper.
Many of the dishes at Meat on the Street rely on soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, pepper, and bay leaves. All are common ingredients in Filipino foods, Alfaro said.
She said she enjoys sharing her food and culture with the Milwaukee community.
"It makes my heart burst," Alfaro said.