This year's Super Bowl put Inglewood in the international spotlight, as thousands of people filled the city's newest sports and entertainment complex — SoFi Stadium — to watch the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals play the championship.

The game is expected to have brought up to $52 million to Inglewood and its businesses.

In this week's “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae sits down with Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. to discuss the game's economic impact on his city. Butts was instrumental in the development of SoFi Stadium.

"A brand new city that has been growing over the last 70 years reached its zenith in [the] week before the Super Bowl," Butts. said.

The mayor also talks about all the upcoming sporting events that will be played in Inglewood in the future, including the 2028 Summer Olympic Games that will be held in LA. SoFi Stadium will host part of the opening and closing ceremonies.

McRae also visited a bakery across the street from SoFi Stadium that saw a huge spike in sales in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. The Sweet Red Peach, which opened up in 2012, was chosen to participate in the Super Bowl 56 Business Connect Program. The partnership between the NFL and the LA Super Bowl Host Committee focuses on minority, woman, LGBTQ+ and veteran-owned businesses. The bakery also received a $20,000 small business grant from the NFL and VISA.

"What I'm looking for with the growth that's going on in Inglewood [is to] just stay in business, keep my employees, keep my team employed, and just venture out and just spread the word," said Karolyn Plummer, owner of Sweet Red Peach.

Spectrum News 1's Timothy Parker also joins the conversation and looks back at the weeks leading up to the big game and shares his experience covering Super Bowl 56.

Send us your thoughts at InFocusSoCal@charter.com and watch Sundays at 9 a.m.​