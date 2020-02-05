WASHINGTON — The impeachment of President Donald Trump enters its last chapter on Wednesday.

A final vote on whether to acquit or convict the president will be held at 4 p.m. EST.

And despite the history behind the moment, there is little suspense.

Republicans say the burden of proof was on the House managers and they failed in that matter. However, Republicans denied additional witnesses and documents Democrats say would have helped bolster the evidence, which they say is already overwhelming.

However, Democrats did not want former Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, to be called as witnesses.

The entire impeachment came from a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House.

He allegedly wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Hunter Biden is accused of corruption while sitting on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

Because of this, the House approved the articles of impeachment on the charges: abused of power and obstruction of Congress.

A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump's alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. However, there is nowhere near the two-thirds support necessary in Republican-held Senate for the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove the president from office.

The outcome expected Wednesday caps nearly five months of remarkable impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House, ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate and reflective of the nation's unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.

However, ahead of Wednesday's vote, both parties have a lot to say.

"The Democrats' decision was a mistake, and it's only further divided our nation during a time when we need to be working together," said Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

U.S. Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar felt there was overwhelming evidence.

"I thought that the evidence was overwhelming of how he literally held up aid to a foreign country, a fledgling democracy, an ally that had been invaded by Russia all because he wanted dirt on a political opponent," Klobuchar said.

Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has raised the idea of a censure vote against the president, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say they are not interested.

The vote is scheduled at 4 p.m. EST, with deliberations beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

