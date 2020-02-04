WASHINGTON — Before President Donald Trump gives the State of the Union speech Tuesday night, the Senate will convene to discuss the impeachment trial.

This will give senators their first chance to address the body about the trial since it began. They will be given 10 minutes each to offer their thoughts. Some had the opportunity on Monday once closing arguments wrapped up.

That is where House managers and the president's defense team argued one last time for and against removal.

"Even as President Trump has orchestrated this cover up and obstructed Congress' impeachment inquiry, he remains unapologetic, unrestrained and intent on continuing his sham to defraud our elections," said Democrat Re. Val Demings.

However, Jay Sekulow said this type of impeachment should be America's last.

"This was the first totally partisan presidential impeachment in our nation's history. And it should be our last," said Sekulow, an outside legal counsel for the president.

The senators at the Capitol will not vote until Wednesday on whether to acquit Trump or remove him from office.

The entire impeachment came from a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House.

He allegedly wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Hunter Biden is accused of corruption while sitting on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

Last month, the House approved the articles of impeachment on the charges: abused of power and obstruction of Congress.

Live updates from our reporters in DC