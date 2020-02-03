WASHINGTON — Closing arguments in the Impeachment Trial of President Donald will be delivered Monday by House managers and President Donald Trump's defense team.

Both sides will have two hours each to give their final arguments and that begins at 11 a.m. EST on Monday.

The entire trial is likely to be wrapped up by Wednesday, one day after the president gives the State of the Union. He is all but guaranteed acquittal at this point.

Although Trump says his call with the Ukrainian President was "perfect," some supporters concede it could have been handled better.

"Generally speaking, going after corruption would be the right thing to do, but he did it maybe in the wrong manner," said Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

However, critics say Trump will face another jury on Election Day in November.

"We get to send a message at the ballot box that cheating, lying involving a foreign country in our own domestic politics, not to mention abuse of power more broadly and bad administration, that that's not OK. That we can do better," said Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

House Intelligence Chairman and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff would not say whether the House plans to subpoena John Bolton, which would do no good for the current trial in the Senate.

The former National Security Adviser reportedly says in his upcoming book that Trump told him that U.S. security aid to Ukraine was dependent on investigations into Democrats including presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted 49 to 51 against allowing witnesses to testify in the trial, including Bolton.

The entire impeachment came from a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the phone conversation, Trump allegedly asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House.

He allegedly wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Hunter Biden is accused of corruption while sitting on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

Last month, the House approved the articles of impeachment on the charges: abused of power and obstruction of Congress.

Live updates from our reporters in DC