WASHINGTON — The impeachment trial against President Donald Trump has adjourned and could wrap as soon as Friday.

The vote for more witnesses and documents is expected to fail after some key Republican hold outs will vote with their party.

So far, only Maine Senator Susan Collins is breaking from her Republican Party to vote with Democrats.

If that vote fails, Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell can push ahead for a vote to either convict or acquit. With Republicans sticking together, acquittal is all but guaranteed at this point.

However, the Democrats continued their push as the question-and-answer session wrapped up. House managers presented their stance as to why it is necessary and even offered a compromise.

Republicans say, they had their chance and all that is left is to vote.

"Let's have a reasonable accommodation here. A reasonable accommodation would be take one week, you'll continue with business of the Senate, we'll do the depositions, and then we'll come back and present to you what the witnesses had to say in the depositions," said Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor for House Democrats.

Republican U.S. John Barrasso countered that Democrats do not need any more time.

"They shouldn't need any more. If that's the case they brought to us. I think it's time to vote. I'm ready to vote," he said.

While U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander is a key Republican who will vote "no" on witnesses, he says the president's conduct was bad, but not impeachable.

Democrats wanted former National Security Advisor John Bolton's testimony.

Bolton writes in a forthcoming book that Trump allegedly told him he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. That assertion, if true, would undercut a key defense argument and go to the heart of one of the two articles of impeachment against the president.

The House approved the articles of impeachment on the charges: abused of power and obstruction of Congress.

Republicans, on the other hand, were toying with the idea of having Biden and his son Hunter Biden appear in the impeachment trial.

The entire impeachment came from a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House.

He allegedly wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Joe and Hunter Biden. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Hunter Biden was accused of corruption while sitting on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

The Bidens were a focus of defense arguments though no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged.

