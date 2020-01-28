WASHINGTON — The President Donald Trump's legal team has one more day to convince the Senate their client is innocent of the charges listed in the two Articles of Impeachment as pressure grows for witnesses to testify.

Then senators will have 16 hours to submit questions they have about allegations presented by both sides.

Another vote on potential witnesses is expected to take place either Friday or Saturday.

The call for those witnesses is growing, with revelations from a manuscript from former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The unpublished manuscript states the president said aid to Ukraine was withheld until the country would announce plans to investigate the Bidens.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that he never told Bolton that aid to the Ukraine was being withheld.

Some Republicans are leaning toward having Bolton publicly testify. Published reports say there are now enough GOP members to take make that a reality, but many are still on the president's side.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

"It's increasingly likely that other republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton," said U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said that, "at the end of the day it doesn't impact the legal issue before the Senate."

The entire impeachment came from a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House.

He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Hunter Biden is accused of corruption while sitting on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

Last month, the House approved the articles of impeachment on the charges: abused of power and obstruction of Congress.

The trial resumes at 1 p.m. EST on Monday.

