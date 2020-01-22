WASHINGTON, DC — Opening arguments are set to begin Wednesday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

A marathon session on ground rules were being debated on and that ran into early Wednesday morning, at 2 a.m.

Ultimately, the Republican-led Senate threw out all 11 amendments from Democrats.

The Democrats had wanted to subpoena documents from the Trump administration, like text messages and emails.

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled open the session, with House prosecutors on one side, Trump's team on the other, in the well of the Senate, as senators sat silently at their desks, under oath to do "impartial justice." No cellphones or other electronics were allowed.

As the day stretched deep into the night, lawyerly arguments gave way to more pointedly political ones. Tempers flared and senators paced the chamber. Democrats pursued what may be their only chance to force senators to vote on hearing new testimony.

After one particularly bitter post-midnight exchange, Roberts intervened, taking the rare step of admonishing both the Democratic House managers prosecuting the case and the White House counsel to "remember where they are."

"I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body," the usually reserved Roberts said.

Over and over, Republicans turned back Democratic amendments to subpoena documents from the White House, State Department, Defense Department and budget office. By the same 53-47 party-line, they turned away witnesses with front-row seats to Trump's actions including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, the former national security adviser critical of the Ukraine policy.

Only on one amendment, to allow more time to file motions, did a single Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, join Democrats. But it, too, was rejected, 52-48.

"It's not our job to make it easy for you," Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, told the Senate. "Our job is to make it hard to deprive the American people of a fair trial."

The president's lawyers argued the time to call on witnesses, like Mulvaney and Bolton, as passed.

"They never subpoenaed Ambassador Bolton. Didn't try to call him in the House, and they withdrew the subpoena for Charles Kupperman before the judge could rule and they asked that the case be mooted. Now they come here, and they ask you to issue a subpoena for John Bolton. It's not right," said Pat Cipollone, White House lawyer.

However, Democrats disagreed.

"It's about making sure people are heard both sides. It's about witnesses, it's about documents, it's about getting a fair shot and that's all that we're asking for today is to make sure we give the American people the trial they expect," countered U.S. Rep. Sylvain Garcia.

So evidence will be admitted automatically, unless there is a motion from the president's team to throw it out. They can claim executive privilege, or national security concerns.

In addition, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is giving both sides an extra day to lay out opening arguments, but the same amount of time: 24 hours, spread over three days, instead of two.

This means the earliest the White House can begin its arguments is Saturday.

Senate leaders have said they hope to have the entire trial wrapped up within two weeks.

It is all set to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.