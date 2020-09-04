ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando immigration lawyer supports Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s decision to block a bill, which would remove a limitation on how many high-skilled immigrants can obtain green cards from any one country.

What You Need To Know Carlos Colombo says the bill will not be a win for Florida



Supporters say it would open new opportunity by removing cap



RELATED: Florida Senator Blocks Bipartisan Bill to End Per-Country Green Card Cap

“It doesn’t work for Florida. It doesn’t work for anyone,” Carlos Colombo said.

Every year in the U.S., only 140,000 employment-based green cards are given to immigrants.

As of today, a cap prevents any one country from getting more than 7 percent of that total.

That cap created a backlog of around a million people in three out of five employment-based green card categories.

Nationals from India and China can wait up to 17 years before they get their green card.

Supporters, who recently protested Scott’s move to block S. 386, or Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019, said it would open a new opportunity by removing that cap.

Colombo, however, said that is not necessarily a win for Florida.

“It alleviates some of the backlog for Indian and Chinese nationals but it will not do away with the severe backlog,” he said.

He said it could also mean less space for high-skilled Latin American and European immigrants.

“It will take years and years before they can actually come to the U.S., come to Florida where they’ve had a huge positive impact on our economy,” Colombo said. “To attract individuals from different nationalities and in different sectors, we should have a bill that increases the numbers. We also cut the number of H-1B Visas in years past and we saw the negative effects of doing that.”

He said many of those people work in industries vital to the Sunshine State's economy such as tourism, hospitality, medical and even the space industry.

“Let’s not as immigrant advocates, or immigrants ourselves, advocate something that would hurt other immigrants,” he said.

Former Gov. Scott said in a statement to Spectrum News 13 that he is concerned about the impact on Latin American immigrants and also the impact it could have on American workers.

He said he will continue to work with Republican U.S. Mike Lee of Utah on this bill in order to address the concerns he has heard from Floridians.

It is worth noting that the bill does have bipartisan support, including Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The Congressional Research Service found the backlog in three out of five employment-based green card categories (EB-1 – EB-3) would double by FY 2030 whether the bill passes or not.