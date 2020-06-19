ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump can’t end DACA right now.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a Obama-era program, allows children who were brought to the U.S. undocumented to stay in the country legally.

The nine Supreme Court justices ruled 5 to 4 against the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program.

The decision from the Supreme Court was a sigh of relief for some DACA recipients like Vanessa Barrios from Venezuela. The 22-year-old has an Associate’s degree and is working towards her Bachelor’s degree at UCF. Barrios is also a single parent to her 1-year-old daughter.

“I would hope for an immigration reform… That’s what I am hoping for. That’s what we’re all praying for... Those with DACA one day have a pathway to citizenship,” Barrios said.

Meanwhile, Italia Rico went through a roller coaster of emotions the past few months, but since the Supreme Court decision was rendered Thursday morning, she said she remains cautiously optimistic.

“Knowing that I'm not going to be deported anytime soon at least is a good feeling,” Rico said. “[But], there may be another case later on or something may happen later on and that could be November.”

The Department of Homeland Security is able to try to challenge DACA again at the high court.

Rico said the complications she faces as a DACA recipient inspired her to become an activist and register people to vote even though she can’t.

She said she would like Congress to create a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.

Hear Rico's story here:

Rico and her family came to the U.S. from Colombia during the 90s as drug violence terrorized her country.

“When we moved here, we moved here legally,” Rico said.

She said her family came into complications after the immigration lawyer who handled their Visa closed their business.

“We lost our Visa sponsor in 2003, because of the economic crisis,” Manuel Rico, Italia’s father said. “It’s unjust to blame an 8-year-old for that.”

“I didn’t make a choice to be raised in this country,” she said. “I didn’t make a choice to learn the culture, the language, the traditions and make it my home, but I did anyway and I love it here.”

In May, she graduated from Rollins College with a bachelor’s in Anthropology. She said she plans to attend graduate school in the fall.

With this ruling, immigration lawyer Gail Seeram said more Dreamers will apply for DACA. New applications were on hold because the case was tied up in litigation.

“Before this decision it was only renewals for people who are already in the program. But now that the program has been upheld they have to now accept new applications, once you meet the requirements,” Seeram explained. “The DACA program has some very strict requirements.”