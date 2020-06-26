ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a big day for the I-4 Ultimate Project in downtown Orlando as there is a new way to get to and from Colonial Drive.

As part of the project, some roads will be closed this weekend for work

FDOT shifted the Interstate 4 westbound to new permanent lanes between Ivanhoe Boulevard and Livingston Street.

With it, the new I-4 west exit ramp to Colonial Drive opened on Friday. Drivers can exit into downtown after passing by Ivanhoe Boulevard.

And that is not all. The I-4 west entrance ramp from Colonial Drive, which closed in February, is now back open.

Gone are the old looping ramps, as seen in this photograph that was tweeted out.

NEW RAMPS to and from I-4 west and Colonial Dr open today. Here's the before and after. @I4Ultimate #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/E8A2eEjJiT — Real Time Traffic 🚦 Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13Traffic) June 26, 2020

This is the new I-4 Colonial Drive interchange.

FDOT hopes the new single point urban interchange configuration will reduce wait time for a green light and improve traffic flow.

There will now just be a single traffic signal located under I-4 to control all traffic movement in the area.

But if you thought construction was done in downtown Orlando, think again. FDOT is closing Colonial Drive and Amelia Street under I-4 this weekend. The streets will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The closures are needed for bridge work over Colonial Drive and Amelia Street. If traveling east, take Hughey Avenue to Livingston Street and then up Magnolia Avenue to get around.

Drivers heading west will take Orange Avenue down to Livingston and then up Parramore Avenue.

Finally, Par Street is closing under I-4 this weekend as well. The closure begins Friday at 8 p.m. and it will not reopen until 6 a.m. on Monday. It is all for bridge demolition.

Take Formosa Avenue down to Princeton Street and up Orange Avenue and Clay Avenue to get around.