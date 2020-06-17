ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, commuters, travelers and visitors will notice some changes to Interstate 4 and other parts to Central Florida.

What You Need To Know New WB I-4 entrance from Ivanhoe Blvd opens on Wednesday

New EB I-4 exit ramp to Sandspur Rd to open on Thursday

There are more changes to be planned

Get more information here ►

The Florida Department of Transportation said additional segments of the I-4 Ultimate project will soon open in their final configurations.

To start, a new westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Ivanhoe Boulevard is shifting into its final position as soon as Wednesday.

Drivers will have to follow the new ramp through the State Road 50/Colonial Drive interchange and enter I-4 westbound from Amelia Street here in downtown Orlando.

FDOT said when the westbound I-4 ramp from Colonial Drive opens this fall, the area will be in its final configuration.

As soon as Thursday, FDOT is expected to open a new eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Sandspur Road.

This new ramp that splits from the eastbound Maitland Boulevard ramp is the final step to putting eastbound I-4 exit 90 in its final position.

FDOT will close the eastbound I-4 exit to Maitland Boulevard overnight to get the work done.

In Seminole County, FDOT is temporarily relocating the westbound I-4 exit to State Road 434 Exit 94 beginning as soon as Wednesday as well.

Drivers will need to exit westbound I-4 onto a combined exit with the rest area.

FDOT stated drivers will continue west, parallel to I-4, to the 434 exit.

With decreased traffic at the start of the pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and FDOT accelerated work in multiple areas.

FDOT is urging drivers to be extra careful with these road changes.