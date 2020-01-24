ORLANDO, Fla. — A temporary shift in traffic is happening this weekend on Interstate 4 west between Lee Road and Fairbanks Avenue.

Drivers will see numerous lane shifts, road closures

Get more I-4 Ultimate coverage here

This temporary configuration will be in place for five days so crews can reconstruct the westbound lanes. To accommodate the shift, the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Lee Road will be closed for three days. Drivers will have to take Lee Road to Edgewater Drive and then Fairbanks Avenue to get onto I-4 west.

This continuous closure starts Friday at 10 p.m. and continues until Monday at 5 a.m.

As part of the shift, the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Fairbanks Avenue is also closing for five days.

To get around the closure, drivers can cntinue on I-4 west and exit at Princeton Street and take Orange Avenue to get to Fairbanks Avenue.

The ramp will be closed starting tonight at 10 and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ivanhoe Boulevard is shutdown between I-4 west exit and entrance ramps from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

It is all for drainage work along the road.

Take Lakeview Street down to Edgewater Drive and on to Colonial Drive and Magnolia Avenue to get around.

Drivers can also take Orange Avenue and take the detour in the opposite direction to get around. That closure is happening nightly until Monday.

The NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium will mean some big closures. Church Street from Tampa Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue will be shutdown starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday morning.

The rest of the closures are happening on game day, Sunday, including Rio Grande Avenue, South Street, Colyer Street, Anderson Street, Long Street and westbound Church Street from Rio Grande to Orange Blossom Trail.

Not to be out done, it is a busy weekend at the Amway Center with Magic games Friday and Sunday, and the Solar Bears on Saturday.

Look for closures on Church Street, from Division Avenue to Garland Avenue. Drivers can also expect closures Friday and Sunday on Pine Street and Northbound Division Avenue.