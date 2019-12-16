ORLANDO, Fla. — Stay alert for Monday's early morning commute if you are heading into downtown Orlando as one of the major exits changed overnight.

New interchange ramp will be mile sooner

GPS may not be updated with the new information

The finished roadwork on the State roads 408 – 417 interchange is sure to confuse some drivers on Interstate 4.

The new ramp from the State Road 417 northbound to the State Road 408 westbound will almost be a mile sooner so drivers should watch for the overhead signs to know where exactly to get off.

There is a good chance your GPS may not be updated with this information yet.

For months, drivers were taking exit 33-B to westbound State Road 408, but now they must take exit 33.

If they do not, they will need to get out on the next exit ramp — exit 34 — which is Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and it is a hefty cost. It takes two tollbooths to make that turn around.

This more than $90-million project to update the 408-417 interchange was divided into two phases. This exit change is part of phase two.

During phase one, State Road 417 was widened between Berry Dease Road and State Road 408. Roadwork on this project began back in January 2016

This interchange is the second busiest interchange in Central Florida. More than 140,000 cars per day use it. ​