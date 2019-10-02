ORLANDO, Fla. — SGL Constructors, the contractor behind I-4 Ultimate Project, confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that construction would resume on Wednesday
- Construction was suspended after worker killed by falling beam
- Placement of concrete girders won't restart until investigation is over
- RELATED: I-4 Ultimate Project Construction Suspended After Beam Kills Worker
Construction had been suspended since Saturday night after a beam fell and hit two workers. One of them, Ulises J. Corrales Ibarra, was killed.
SGL is phasing the I-4 Ultimate work back in after going over its safety protocols.
However, placement of concrete girders will not restart until the investigation into Saturday's incident wraps up.
#Breaking: We have been told by #I4Ultimate contractor SGL that construction will resume today. However, no work on concrete girders will resume until they have "identified the factors that contributed to Saturday's incident" #orlando #traffic— Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) October 2, 2019