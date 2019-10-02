ORLANDO, Fla. — SGL Constructors, the contractor behind I-4 Ultimate Project, confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that construction would resume on Wednesday

Construction was suspended after worker killed by falling beam

Placement of concrete girders won't restart until investigation is over

Construction had been suspended since Saturday night after a beam fell and hit two workers. One of them, Ulises J. Corrales Ibarra, was killed.

SGL is phasing the I-4 Ultimate work back in after going over its safety protocols.

However, placement of concrete girders will not restart until the investigation into Saturday's incident wraps up.