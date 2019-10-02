ORLANDO, Fla. — SGL Constructors, the contractor behind I-4 Ultimate Project, confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that construction would resume on Wednesday

Construction had been suspended since Saturday night after a beam fell and hit two workers. One of them, Ulises J. Corrales Ibarra, was killed.

SGL is phasing the I-4 Ultimate work back in after going over its safety protocols.

However, placement of concrete girders will not restart until the investigation into Saturday's incident wraps up.