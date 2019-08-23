ORLANDO, Fla. — The left lane on Interstate 4 westbound near Ivanhoe Boulevard remains closed Friday morning for a bridge repair following a construction mistake for the I-4 Ultimate Project.

Interstate 4 westbound lane closed for repair work

Beam that was damaged was scheduled to be removed later

The lane closure is in effect so officials can assess the damage and monitor the bridge, according to Jessica Ottavaino, a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) communications specialist in an email to Spectrum News 13.

Demolition work was going on for the I-4 Ultimate Project on the I-4 as construction crews installed a temporary support piece called a shoring tower under the area that was damaged.

"Further engineering work is necessary to ensure the support tower performs satisfactorily at this site," Ottavaino stated.

Crews were doing demolition work on a bridge beam overnight Thursday when they impacted an adjacent beam, which was not scheduled to be removed for a few months.

Ottavaino stated that the agency is looking into how and why this happened and taking measures to make sure it does not happen again.

How It Affects Drivers' Commute

The left westbound lane is still closed until further notice.