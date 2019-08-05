ORLANDO, Fla. — Changes are seemingly a daily occurrence when it comes to the I-4 Ultimate Project and this week, there will be a new traffic shift and multiple overnight closures.

Just Sunday, we got another traffic shift near downtown along Interstate 4 that is on the westbound side and it is affecting three exits: Fairbanks Avenue, Par Street and Princeton Street.

That shift has created a temporary ramp system, parallel to I-4, which changes all the access points. The biggest change is the Princeton Street exit, now nearly a mile and a half sooner than the previous one, which now immediately follows the Fairbanks Avenue exit.

This shift is necessary so crews can demolish the old I-4 bridges.

If you were driving through downtown Orlando over the weekend, you may have noticed that Colonial Drive was closed underneath I-4.

That will be a regularity overnight moving forward. Mondays through Thursdays for the next several weeks, Colonial Drive will be continuously closed underneath I-4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This is to remove old bridge structures to make way for a new I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive. Drivers should use Amelia Street to the south as the best alternate route heading east or west.

Also, a big interchange will experience a temporary closure during overnight hours over the next several days. The I-4 westbound exit to Florida's Turnpike will close every night all this week from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. as crews are installing a barrier wall and a guardrail.

For those of you trying to get to the turnpike, continue west on I-4 to Kirkman Road.

Then head south to International Drive, then back north on Universal Boulevard. From there, you can head eastbound on I-4 back to Florida's Turnpike.

We will have more construction updates throughout the week with what you can expect for your commute.