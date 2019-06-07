ORLANDO, Fla. — The Interstate 4 is changing constantly these days and this weekend is no exception with downtown Orlando to see some closures.

Ramps around high-traffic areas will be closed

Most of the major activity for the I-4 Ultimate Project you will see over the weekend will take place in downtown Orlando.

A lot of activity going on for the next few days will take place at the Orange Blossom Trail exit . In fact, until Thursday, June 13, every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will see some closures there.

Orange Blossom Trail itself will be closed underneath the I-4.

You can use Westmoreland Drive to Michigan Street as your northbound alternate, while Michigan Street to Rio Grande Avenue can help you around on the southbound side.

In addition, the westbound off-ramp to Orange Blossom Trail will be closed.

The detour route has you travelling past Orange Blossom Trail and exiting at John Young Parkway, where you can take 33rd Street to Rio Grande Avenue to Michigan Street.

The eastbound off-ramp to northbound Orange Blossom Trail will also be closed. The same alternate is needed through there.

Keeping it close to downtown, Kaley Street underneath I-4 will also be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday, June 9.

You can use Michigan Street to get to either Orange Blossom Trail or Division Avenue to get back to Kaley.

State Road 408 eastbound ramp to I-4 will be closed Friday and Saturday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

If you are trying to get to I-4, use the next exit after I-4, Orange Avenue and just take Rosalind Avenue and Magnolia Avenue all the way north back to I-4.