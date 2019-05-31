ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to reconstructing the busiest roadway in Central Florida, it means many changes for drivers.

Ramp closures will affect John Young Parkway, Orange Blossom Trail and Kaley Avenue

Michigan Street on-ramp to reopen

Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., Friday

The latest of those changes for Interstate 4 will come Friday night in the form of lane closures at 10 p.m. Crews will shift two miles of the interstate eastbound between John Young Parkway and the busy State Road 408. The shift will be in place until 5 a.m., Saturday.

"What drivers are going to be driving on starting Saturday morning will ultimately become the westbound express lanes," said David Parks, the public information officer for the I-4 Ultimate Project.

In order to do that, ramp closures will be rolled out over the weekend, affecting travel at John Young Parkway, Orange Blossom Trail and Kaley Avenue on and off ramps.

The on-ramp from Michigan Street reopens 5 a.m., Monday after a long-term closure.

"As drivers are commuting through this area, make sure they plan a lot of extra time and prepared for these shifts. Because there will be a lot of temporary shifts in place until Monday morning at 10 a.m.," said Park.

Changes to be aware of this weekend: