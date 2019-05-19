ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a major shutdown in part of downtown Orlando at Division Avenue and Gore Street as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project on Sunday.

Crews plan to work through early Sunday afternoon to get some bridgework done on that section that is part of Division Avenue and part of Gore Street will be closed until about 2 p.m.

Gmorning Orlando! We are live at Division/Gore where crews are doing major work on a bridge as part of the on going I-4 Ultimate project.

The detours will push drivers around the area, taking them along Columbia Street, Orange Avenue, Anderson Street and Parramore Avenue.

This is a critical point of the larger I-4 Ultimate Project, which is progressing far slower than expected.

This $2.3-billion project was originally supposed to be done by the end of 2021. Just about a week ago however, developers told FDOT that they need another nine months and $100 million to be able to get the job done.

Developers said that is because of a series of issues including weather and forced redesigns.

FDOT says a deal is a deal, but both sides are expected to hold a series of conversations to try to keep those projects on schedule and on budget as much as possible.