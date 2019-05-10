ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even with the news that the I-4 Ultimate Project is several months behind schedule, it is still business as usual with new closures being announced all the time.

Some of the closures are due to bridge work

As drivers may have noticed in the last few nights that Interstate 4 eastbound has been closed between Maitland Boulevard and State Road 436 .

Those closures continue both Friday night and into Saturday, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. as crews continue to put some of the pieces in place for the State Road 436 bridge over I-4.

The detour route essentially has you using State Road 434 as your way to re-enter I-4.

Also, starting Friday night and a little bit further south, a portion of New Hampshire Street will be close underneath I-4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge work.

These closures will take place nightly until Tuesday. The detour route has you driving around the closure by using Formosa Avenue, Princeton Street and Orange Avenue.

Finally, one more closure coming up to talk about: Ivanhoe Boulevard will also be closing from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday through Wednesday.

The closures are necessary for bridge work. That means also that the westbound exit ramp to Ivanhoe Boulevard will be closed.

For those of you on I-4 westbound, you will have to exit onto State Road 50/Colonial drive and take either Edgewater Drive and Lakewood Avenue to get back to Ivanhoe Boulevard or Magnolia Avenue off to the east.