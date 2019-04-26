MAITLAND, Fla. — Drivers in Maitland are encountering some big changes as they make their way to downtown Orlando, the theme parks or anywhere else on Interstate 4 westbound.

Those traveling on eastbound Maitland Boulevard will have a new way to get onto westbound I-4. The access road is switching from a ground-level road to a new elevated roadway.

The permanent change was made Friday morning.

The stretch between Keller Road and Lake Destiny Road is now closed as a part of the shift.

The new elevated on-ramp will only be accessible from the Maitland Boulevard-Keller Road intersection.

"It's important for folks to give yourself extra time and really follow the additional signage in the area and give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you need to go," said FDOT's Jessica Ottaviano.

Drivers coming from Lake Destiny Road can still get on the ground level ramp to access I-4 west.

The big change is all a part of the I-4 Ultimate Project. This is the seventh and final ramp to be completed to get drivers to and from westbound I-4 at the Maitland Boulevard interchange.